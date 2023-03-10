Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Lowered to $129.00 at Mizuho

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

