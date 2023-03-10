Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

CHMI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.62. 517,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,324. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $139.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.