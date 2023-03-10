Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$9.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.05. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$7.58 and a 12-month high of C$13.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

(Get Rating)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.