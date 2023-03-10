Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.30.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$9.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.05. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$7.58 and a 12-month high of C$13.25.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
