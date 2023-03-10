Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Chart Industries worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $138.67 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.61. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 252.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

