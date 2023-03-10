Chainbing (CBG) Price Up 54.5% Over Last Week

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00010494 BTC on major exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $55,446.14 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 54.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

