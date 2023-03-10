CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$138.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$138.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

GIB.A stock opened at C$124.90 on Friday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$95.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

