CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 5.2 %

CES Energy Solutions stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 7,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

