Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 6,000 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $448,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,345,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE CDAY traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

