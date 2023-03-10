Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.35 million and $9.57 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00428946 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,784.28 or 0.28993946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,529,802 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

