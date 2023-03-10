CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.73 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $68.65 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08274294 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $9,772,000.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

