CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 2,925.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CB Scientific Stock Down 19.3 %
OTCMKTS CBSC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,364. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.
About CB Scientific
