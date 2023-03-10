CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 2,925.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CB Scientific Stock Down 19.3 %

OTCMKTS CBSC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,364. CB Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

