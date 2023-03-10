Castleark Management LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 118.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,206.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,206.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $200,545.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,237. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX Stock Performance

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE BOX opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 520.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.07. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.