Castleark Management LLC Sells 32,970 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,970 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Option Care Health worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after buying an additional 3,290,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after buying an additional 1,147,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after buying an additional 1,066,480 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,530,000 after buying an additional 918,277 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 738,368 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

