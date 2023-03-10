Castleark Management LLC Purchases 4,340 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Mastercard by 747.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $354.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

