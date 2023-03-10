Castleark Management LLC Purchases 137,470 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 152.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,470 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.14% of DoubleVerify worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,049,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $325,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,906 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 131.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 144,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 195,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,064. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $296,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $37,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $296,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,681,772 shares of company stock worth $760,052,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

