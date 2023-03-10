Castleark Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Northcoast Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.68. 74,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average is $96.37. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $669,811. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

