Castleark Management LLC Invests $6.78 Million in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Wingstop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Up 0.0 %

WING opened at $169.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.59. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $193.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.35.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.