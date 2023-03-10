Castleark Management LLC Invests $5.20 Million in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 225,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SunPower at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SunPower by 72.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $15.05. 853,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,559. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

