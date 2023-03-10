Castleark Management LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ShockWave Medical worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,898,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,765 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.22.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $190.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.70. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

