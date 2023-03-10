Castleark Management LLC Has $35.59 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,250 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $35,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,480,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,621,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 319,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 549,504 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

