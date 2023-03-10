Castleark Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 1.1% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in ASML by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $612.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $639.56 and a 200-day moving average of $554.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The stock has a market cap of $241.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

