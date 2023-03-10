Cassia Cearley Sells 5,000 Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) insider Cassia Cearley sold 5,000 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,814.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Icosavax Trading Down 7.4 %

ICVX opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 329.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 716.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Icosavax

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

