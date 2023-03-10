Casper (CSPR) Trading 20.5% Lower This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $372.60 million and $9.07 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,555,155,014 coins and its circulating supply is 10,814,016,097 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

