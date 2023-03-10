Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 184,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

