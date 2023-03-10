Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 184,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.