Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $217.77 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.77.
Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
