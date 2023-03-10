Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $217.77 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.77.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

