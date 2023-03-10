Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $174.05 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.
CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
