Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.26. The stock had a trading volume of 771,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,208. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $78.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

