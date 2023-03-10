Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,877,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $212,918,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,823. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

