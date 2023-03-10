Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. 271,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,521. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.00%.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

