Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 7,447,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,473,543. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

