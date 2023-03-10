Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,007 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.22% of Carpenter Technology worth $48,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

CRS opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -666.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.