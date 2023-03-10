Cargojet’s (CJT) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$185.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$195.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$196.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$165.60.

TSE:CJT opened at C$111.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$126.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$106.16 and a 1-year high of C$194.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

