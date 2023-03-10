Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARA opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $344.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

