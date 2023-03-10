CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, a growth of 2,218.1% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACNDF remained flat at C$0.87 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.87. CapitaLand India Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered CapitaLand India Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.45 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand India Trust is a property trust, which engages in owning income-producing real estate. It is involved in developing and acquiring land or uncompleted developments used as business parks. Its real estate portfolio includes International Tech Park Bangalore and Chennai, CyberVale, CyberPearl, aVance Hyderabad and Pune, and Arshiya Warehouses.

