Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 153,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 252,733 shares.The stock last traded at $17.52 and had previously closed at $18.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $589.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 151.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 632,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

