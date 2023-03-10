Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) PT Raised to GBX 50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Price Performance

CTAGY opened at $1.29 on Monday. Capita has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.