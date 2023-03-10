Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.02

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 1099252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

