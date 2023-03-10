Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Up 9.1%

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Rating) shares were up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 31,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Canada One Mining Stock Up 9.1 %
The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.
About Canada One Mining
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for base and precious metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Zeus claims located in Lillooet, British Columbia; and the Princeton Cooper project consisting of 30 claims and covering an area of 2258.0827 hectares.
Read More
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.