Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$9.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.10.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$6.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

