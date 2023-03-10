Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPB. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,681. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

