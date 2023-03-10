Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) were up 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 204,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 787,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Calibre Mining Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$495.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.94.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

