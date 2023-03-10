BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading 12.5% Higher

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 37,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 316,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Dixie Halo gold project covering an area of 22,622 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake Ontario Mining District, Canada. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp.

