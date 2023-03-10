BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Trading Up 1.5%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 92,027 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 65,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTGOF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 265 ($3.19) to GBX 275 ($3.31) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

