Bryan H. Hall Sells 5,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global Company Profile

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

