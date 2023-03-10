Bryan H. Hall Sells 5,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $26.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Global (LBTYA)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.