Brokers Issue Forecasts for Black Diamond Group Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Group in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

TSE BDI opened at C$6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$3.10 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The firm has a market cap of C$388.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$35,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 829,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,815,405.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,204 shares of company stock worth $22,741 and have sold 13,700 shares worth $64,044. Corporate insiders own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

