Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT at $49.25

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,254,000 after buying an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 103,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after buying an additional 485,604 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,669,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,767,000 after purchasing an additional 58,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.