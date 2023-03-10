Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $622.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.80. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

