Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.64

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.64 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 4929963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 61,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,543,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.