Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.64

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.64 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 4929963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.
A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 61,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,543,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
