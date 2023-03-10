Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 55,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $272,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,926,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,395,251.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $157,042.06.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $398,413.44.

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $201,458.40.

On Thursday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $8,874.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $36,260.00.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCOV. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

