Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 31,598 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $157,042.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,131,466.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44.

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40.

On Thursday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,874.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.00.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.94. 230,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $209.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.76. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $8.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCOV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brightcove by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $81,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

